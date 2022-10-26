BRANSON, Mo. – The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train at Silver Dollar City derailed Wednesday evening, causing a large response of first responders. A passenger on the train told Ozarks First about the experience.

Stone County Sheriff’s Office, Southern Stone County Fire Protection District, MSHP, and at least half a dozen Mercy ambulances were present at the scene as of 6:50 pm, according to our OzarksFirst photographer.

KOLR10 anchor Bailey Strohl has been in contact with a passenger on the train Wednesday. This passenger was in the second car from the back of the train.

After the train tipped, the passenger said her husband noticed the wheels on their car were silver instead of black rubber, and then they heard the train dragging.

She said their car and the ones in front of them were completely on their sides and passengers had to smash the windows to climb out.

The passenger said a man near her had lower back issues and was taken away by ambulance to be safe. She also said a lady whose glasses smashed her face and the woman was bleeding.

The passenger said there was a little boy on the train who was so excited to ride, but after the incident, he said he did not like trains anymore.

This is a breaking story and we will provide updates as they become available.