Heavenly Notions and Mercantile on Main reopen in Granby

GRANBY, Mo. — Two Main Street businesses reopened their doors in Granby Saturday — Heavenly Notions and Mercantile on Main.

It was the grand reopening for Heavenly Notions, a quilt shop owned by Jamie Arnall that sells fabric and holds sewing classes

“We’ve remodeled the entire building,” said Jamie Arnall, owner of Heavenly Notions. “Honestly, we started off with just trying to save buildings in our town. That was our goal and it turned out to be a great store.”

Arnall says her customers are like family to her, which is why it’s so important to be back. And they showed up despite the wintry weather.

“This is a pretty big deal,” Arnall said. “It’s a little nasty outside and these gals are just trucking right through it and came to see us. We’ve been shut down for two weeks. We’ve never done that before in the whole six and a half years. We’ve never shut down. I’ve missed them all and you get excited when you get to see them.”

Right next door is Mercantile on Main, which used to be owned by Arnall before she sold it to her friend Jessica Boggs.

Mercantile on Main primarily sells handmade goods made by local artisans.

They held a soft reopening Saturday, with a grand opening scheduled for January 29th.

“People are looking for ways to help small businesses and to help real people,” said Jessica Boggs, owner of Mercantile on Main. “Instead of ordering things online, they really like to come in and know that there was an actual person from this area who created their item.”

Products at Mercantile on Main range from pottery made by teachers from McDonald county to jewelry made by a pre-school teacher from Neosho.

“There’s a huge effort to revitalize Granby and we’re excited to be part of that,” Boggs said.

“Granby has a lot going on right now,” said Arnall. “There’s a lot of new businesses and a lot of excitement and enthusiasm here and so, if people were to come, I would love for them not only to come to my store but to check out the thrift store down the road that just came in and the Mercantile next door. There’s so much opportunity here and there’s so many neat things that people just don’t know about.”