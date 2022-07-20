KSNF/KODE — Elevated temperatures throughout the United States and especially across the Midwest have brought on burn bans in multiple local counties. Additionally, dry vegetation and a lack of rain have only complicated simple fires and exhausted local fire departments with their frequency.

We’ve put together a comprehensive article that lists local burn bans, and other stories that serve as precautionary warnings on the danger and speed fires have in the current climate.

Missouri Drought MonitorKansas Drought MonitorOklahoma Drought Monitor

Active Burn Bans in the Four States

Recent fires caused and/or amplified by weather conditions

Joplin 66 Speedway Grass Fire

Mower Sparks 20 acre field fire

Tractor hay baler fire

Joplin House Fire

C.B.D. Auto+ Structure Fire

WC building called “a total loss” in aftermath of fire

Galena Fire Department Tanker Water Refill

Mutual aid “vital” for busy fire days