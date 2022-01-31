JOPLIN, Mo. — An area ministry has hit a milestone, but they need your help to keep it going for several more decades to come.

Over the next few weeks, you’ll be seeing a lot of hearts in Joplin area businesses. They’re part of a February fundraiser that coincides with the 40th anniversary of Souls Harbor in Joplin.

Hearts for the Homeless campaign heart benefitting the Joplin area Souls Harbor

“You can go into any of the area locations and you can adopt a heart and then they’ll post it on the wall and that way we’re trying to get as many hearts as we can get seen so that everybody can know just how many hearts it takes to make Souls Harbor work,” said Dianna Gurley, Executive Director, Souls Harbor.

How did this ministry get started? Well 40 years ago Art and Georgia Jones were passing through Joplin en route to the mission fields when they encountered a man who didn’t have any place else to go.

After learning there weren’t any shelters for the homeless in town, he decided to start one himself.

Souls Harbor has been providing free food, clothing, and lodging ever since for up to 40 men, women, and children.

Dr. Art Jones and his family

“Almost kind of my heritage. I really kind of feel like it is, so I take a lot of honor and a lot of love for this place. It’s not only helped me out but it’s helped a lot of people out in the community also,” said Derek Neely, Souls Harbor Volunteer, Resident.

Neely is the grandson of two former Souls Harbor executive directors Joan and Marvin Lewis. He currently lives in the housing building and volunteers his time in the clothing Free Store. He says the ministry has literally been a life saver for hundreds of people just like him over the last four decades.

“If it wasn’t for this place how much worse would they have been off?” asked KSN Reporter Stuart Price.

“Well a lot of them wouldn’t have food, clothing, no places to sleep during the cold, you’d see a lot more people on the street probably a lot more deaths,” said Neely.

Gurley says even if you can’t donate to the hearts campaign financially, they are always in need of volunteers.

“We can always use volunteers so if you can give any money and you want to get involved and you want to come show your heart, absolutely come in and we have all kinds of positions you can volunteer for,” said Gurley.

The Hearts for the Homeless campaign runs through the end of February.

Souls Harbor website