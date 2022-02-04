JOPLIN, Mo. — Wearing red isn’t just a fashion choice at Freeman Health System.

Employees at the Freeman Heart and Vascular Institute are sporting the color as part of a project called “Go Red For Women.” The awareness campaign is a nationwide effort to remind women that men aren’t the only patients at risk for heart disease.

“Remind people of the importance of doing everything they can to prevent heart disease or get proper treatment for it. So I think going around, and I love seeing all the staff that work in the Heart Institute – their dedication, their devotion to the people of the Four States and just their desire to make sure everyone stays as healthy as they possibly can,” said Paula Baker, Freeman CEO, President.

She says it’s important to remember that the warning signs of a heart attack are different from men to women. She encourages women to check their personal risks and consult their doctor.