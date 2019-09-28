Head-on Crash Friday Evening Sends One to Hospital

(64804) — Just as we arrived to the Joplin High School Football game at Junge Stadium Friday evening we received a text from one of our BFF #JLNtipsters Chelle:

#JLNtipline is listed on our FB page

The crash was a two vehicle head on collision. One person transported to a hospital with what is thought to be non-life threatening injuries.

Joplin Police slowed southbound traffic to one lane for a time and diverted northbound traffic to Harlem Ave.

We will update information here as it becomes available.

You can find our #JLNtipline info at this link: https://www.facebook.com/pg/JoplinNewsFirst/about/

You can message us directly by clicking this link always http://m.me/JoplinNewsFirst