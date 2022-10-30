GROVE, Okla. – A 12-year-old Delaware County girl is in critical condition at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa after falling and being run over by a hayride trailer, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Sunday.

The hayride trailer was carrying 15 passengers, the patrol said.

The crash occurred on Saturday around 7 p.m. about two miles east of Grove on E. 310 Road and N. 650 Road.

Terry Arnall, 60, the driver of the Kubota tractor was not injured. The juvenile has injuries to her head, arm, internal and external trunk area and leg injuries, according to the patrol.

The patrol reported no other passengers were injured in the crash.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.