"Person of interest" may be involved in a shooting investigation

LIBERAL, Mo. — Barton County Sheriff’s Deputies are currently working a shooting in Liberal.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens to contact them if you see the individual in the image above.

The Sheriff’s Office says he’s currently a person of interest in the shooting they’re investigating.

This information comes from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

If you have any information on their “person of interest,” you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at the following numbers:

(417) 682-5515

(417) 682-5541

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says they can not comment any further at this time.

We’ll bring you the latest details, as they become available.