JOPLIN, Mo. — It was a successful and special night of basketball, contests, and honors this past Saturday night in Joplin.

The 5th annual “Guns and Hoses” game between the Joplin Fire and Police Departments included a half-court buzzer shot at the end of the 3rd quarter.

Joplin Police Detective Logan Bowline shot the half-court goal. Bowline is the nephew of former Police Officer Mike Gayman who passed away a few weeks ago.

Gayman played in the “Guns & Hoses” basketball game for a number of years.

Bowline was also best friends with fallen Police Officer Jake Reed.

The traveling trophy, going to the Police Department this year.

Half of the proceeds from Saturday are going to scholarships in the names of Reed and Police Corporal Ben Cooper.