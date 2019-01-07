Hairy police donate 'no shave november funds' to baseball league for those with disabilities Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Chief Stewert with Scottie Black. Mom, Margie Black laughs as Chief Stewert jokes around with her son Scottie. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Players in the Miracle League, Scottie Black and Hayden Harding. L-R [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Board members and parents for the check presentation. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Early October fire that destroyed the equipment, the next morning. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from Keller Williams #kwcares campaign of Will Norton Field and the Miracle League. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Margie Black, board member, receives check from Chief Matt Stewert of the Joplin Police Dept. [ + - ] Video

(JOPLIN, Mo.) - ◽️JPD policy prohibits staff from having any facial hair, except a mustache. ◽️In November officers could pay a $10 weekly fine to grow a goatee and female officers could place a blue streak in their hair for $10. ◽️JPD collected $1,600+ in facial hair fines, then donated it all to The Miracle League who’s equipment shed was burned in a fire this past fall at Will Norton Field.

(64801/64804) — Just a few days after the October fire, board member Margie Black told our sister station, OzarksFirst in Springfield, "I think of the adults and kids that play. I think of the parent who it brings so much joy to us to see our kids do something that maybe they wouldn't have gotten to. To think that somebody purposely came and wanted to destroy that and take that away it makes your heart hurt,” Margie Black says.

The community has rallied around The Miracle League and now they are ready for another season so 'PLAY BALL!'. JPD Chief Matt Stewert presented a check to board member, Margie Black. She’s also mom to Scottie, a player in the league. On hand in cover photo: Scottie Black, Matt Harding, Janel Harding, Stephanie Onstot and board President, Andy Franklin. In front is Hayden Harding. Thanks to all the donors. To read more of who they are or to donate see these links:

