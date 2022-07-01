JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity has constructed many homes in the past, but they’ve never built a duplex before. That is until now.

The first one is under construction near 6th and Club in Joplin.

To help get the project a little closer to fruition, a team of volunteers with the Mercy Specialty Hospital of Southeast Kansas rolled up their sleeves and got to work.

“Mercy offers a volunteer day for all their employees that they can get paid time off to go volunteer at a charity event or whatever organization they would like to volunteer at. I’m also a board member of Habitat For Humanity,” said Tammy McBee, Mercy Specialty Hospital of Southeast Kansas.

A habitat spokesperson says they hope to have the duplex finished by sometime this fall.