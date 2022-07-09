DIAMOND, Mo. — The George Washington Carver National Monument is celebrating its establishment.

The monument opened in 1943 and held its “79th Carver Day Celebration.”

Today’s celebration was bigger than previous years after scaling down because of the pandemic.

The monument had live music, dancing, guest speakers and nearly two dozen vendors and exhibitors.

“We want to show guests our appreciation for George Washington Carver. And that a lot of our visitors do not realize George Washington Carver was born in Missouri. One of the cool things that we have this year is Lincoln University here from Jefferson City and they brought their Jesup Wagon. They’re talking about agriculture very much in the fashion of George Washington Carver,” said Curtis Gregory, Park Ranger.

The monument had activities for families throughout the day and kids could earn their Junior Ranger badge.