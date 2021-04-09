GWC hosts Art in the Park

NEOSHO, Mo. — A local national park will be hosting a hands on event for young artists in the community.

The George Washington Carver National Monument will be hosting an “Art in the Park” where young artists and their families can participate in self guided art activities on the Carver trails.

Kids can get creative with painting rocks and other craft activities, be engaged in junior ranger day activities that includes a special ‘Art in the Park’ junior ranger booklet and badge.

Participants can also attend the “expressions of the soul” that is part of their outdoor program.

Valerie Baldwin, Park Guide:

“It’s kinda, because his story for art started here and actually being able to do to help kids learn about art and learn about from the very grounds that he first feel in love with art it takes it to a whole new level.”

Art in the Park will be held April 24th from 10AM to 3PM.