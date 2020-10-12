Weapon Found at CJ High School; Student in Custody

CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A Carl Junction High School student is in custody after administrators discovered a weapon in his school locker Monday morning.

The Carl Junction Public Relations Director released this statement this morning:

“Carl Junction High School administrators discovered a weapon in a school locker this morning. The weapon was discovered during a locker check due to an unrelated discipline issue. The student is in the custody of law enforcement. The Carl Junction Police Department will continue to investigate but we are confident this is an isolated incident and our students and staff are safe.

By law, the student will be expelled from school for one calendar year. After that time period, the Carl Junction Board of Education will discuss further actions.”