Guilty verdict reached in 2020 Northpark mall armed robbery case

JOPLIN, Mo. — A jury finds a man guilty in a 2020 armed robbery case.

The jury found Khamarion Smith guilty of first-degree robbery and resisting arrest Wednesday afternoon, but did not find him not guilty of armed criminal action.

The jury recommended Smith serve ten years in prison for the robbery charge and four years in prison for the resisting arrest charge. He will be formally sentenced on December 13th.

This case dates back to November 30th of last year, when Joplin police were called to an armed robbery in the Northpark Mall parking lot.

The victims say they were approached by three men who demanded their wallets at gunpoint. Those suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, but were later taken into custody following a pursuit.

A second suspect in the case, Terrence Tinsley, is expected to go to trial on December 15th.