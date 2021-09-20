“Guilt by Association” truck show returns to Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — A major transportation event is returning to Joplin after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

The eleventh “Guilty by Association Truck Show and Jamboree” will be returning to Joplin this week and weekend.

It includes a variety of events including diesel drag racing, concerts, food, a stunt show, semi truck and tractor pull, fireworks and even raising money for the Special Olympics.

One of the highlights of the show will be the downtown street party Saturday night, but the location will be different than in years past.

“And when the trucks leave out of here Saturday night at 6 o’clock, we’re gonna go right down Schifferdecker, hang a right and go back on 20th street up to Main, hang another onto to 26th and that’s going to be our final right as we go 26th all the way up to Maiden Lane with four long lines of trucks about as far as you can see,” said Bryan Martin, 4-State Trucks Inc.

The event runs from Thursday through Saturday of this week at Four State Trucks and Chrome Shop Mafia — before the convoy of trucks heads to the middle of Joplin to line 26th Street.

For more information all all the events, when and where they are being held, click here.