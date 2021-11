FAIRLAND – Newly elected Fairland Board of Trustee member Nick Bowers was unanimously approved Thursday during a regular monthly meeting as the community’s mayor.

He assumes the post from Interim Mayor Trevor Berger who filled the post since the July 9 resignation of former mayor John Finnell.

Berger, 30, was appointed Mayor Pro Tem by the trustees.

Bowers, 39, was elected to the trustee position on Nov. 9.

Fairland’s population of 1,085 is governed by a 5-member board of trustees.