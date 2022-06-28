PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Pittsburg community is hoping to start a new program to help with the ever-growing needs of the area.

During Tuesday night’s commission meeting, members of Imagine Pittsburg will request $150,000 from the city to establish a new community development corporation called Grow Pittsburg.

It would allow Imagine Pittsburg to set up a 501 (c)(3) and better look at ways to improve the community. That could include anything from housing to entertainment to education.

Grow Pittsburg would be made up of members from Imagine Pittsburg, the city, school district, chamber and business community.

“There are just so many great things going on in Pittsburg right now and we just have to keep that momentum going,” said Ron Scripsick, Imagine Pittsburg Chairman.

“I think it’s overdue, we really have needed something like this in Pittsburg for some time, there’s a whole bunch of opportunities in Pittsburg right now and we really need to take advantage of it,” said Jay Byers, Deputy City Manager for Pittsburg.

The two add, Tuesday night is just the beginning of this project — and there’s still a long way to go before anything starts happening in Pittsburg.