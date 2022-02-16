TULSA, Okla. — A Grove woman accused of trafficking drugs out of her home opted to enter a plea rather than going to trial.

Janice Margaret Glaze, 57, pled guilty on Feb. 9 to maintaining a drug-involved premise. Her federal trial was to begin on Monday, online records show.

In the 17-page federal plea agreement, Glaze admitted her residence at 501 S. Cherokee Street in Grove was used to distribute methamphetamine.

Investigators seized 5 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine, marijuana, seven guns and psychedelic mushrooms at Glaze’s Grove residence on Oct. 6.

Sentencing set for Sept. 2 before Chief Judge John F Heil II.

She was initially indicted U.S. District Court in Tulsa with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, maintaining a drug-involved premise, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Drug and weapons charges were dismissed, according to the plea agreement.

Glaze also faces state charges in Delaware County District Court of aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, maintaining a place for keeping or selling a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.