GROVE – The cause of a vehicle accident that killed a Grove woman is under investigation, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.

Donna Hill, 68, was driving a Mercury Grand Marquis Fatality westbound on East 260 road turning southbound onto State Highway 10 when struck by a vehicle traveling northbound, the patrol reported

The crash happened approximately three and a half miles north of Grove.

Hill was taken to Grove Integris Hospital where she died from massive injuries sustained in the collision, the patrol reported.

Ronnie Route, 60, of Grove, the driver of the second vehicle was taken to Grove Integris Hospital and admitted in good condition with chest pain.