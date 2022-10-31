TULSA, Okla. – A Grove woman accused of stabbing an elderly man multiple times, possibly with a pair of scissors, was found incompetent to stand trial, according to online federal documents.

Kellie Lee Crawford, 55, is charged in U.S. District Court in Tulsa with first-degree murder in Indian Country in the stabbing death of Richard Strade, 69, of Grove. Her trial was set to start in November.

Crawford had been heard by others as “making death threats” against Strade and “gave inconsistent versions of how she killed him, including with scissors and a cookie jar,” court documents show.

Strade died on Sept. 7, 2021, from strangulation and had 15 lacerations to his body, according to an autopsy report.

Crawford suffers from “schizophrenia spectrum and other disorders rendering her unable to understand the nature and consequences of the revocation proceedings and to properly assist in her defense,” according to a federal court order.

The order was based on a competency report dated Oct. 11. It was recommended Crawford undergo competency restoration treatment. A competency review hearing is set for April 25, 2023.