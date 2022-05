Kellie Lee Crawford

TULSA, Okla. – A Grove woman accused of homicide was federally charged in U.S. District Court.

Kellie Lee Crawford, 54, is charged with first-degree murder in Indian Country.

A June 13 trial date is set, according to online court records.

Crawford is accused of stabbing Richard Strade, 69, on Sept. 7. at the Sunset Hills subdivision.

The indictment and other pleadings in connection to the case are sealed, records show.