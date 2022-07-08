Retired Couple Sitting Outdoors At Home Having Morning Coffee Together

GROVE, Okla. – For many people, retirement is the reward after decades of working and raising a family.

After all that anticipation, deciding where to spend that precious time can be a tough decision, so Stacker looked to data and rankings from Niche to compile a list of the best places to retire in Oklahoma. Niche ranks places to retire based on a variety of factors including cost of living, health care, recreation, and weather.

Grove, which is surrounded by Grand Lake was listed fourth on the Top 25 list and Vinita in Craig County finished at the 24th spot.

“It’s no surprise to me that Grove was ranked fourth,” said Debbie Bottoroff, Grove city manager.

Botorroff said she often sees sunrise and sunset photographs of Grand Lake on social media sites.

“We truly have gorgeous views of Grand Lake,” Bottoroff said.

One of the highlights is when the pelicans return to Grand Lake every fall, she said.

“Instead of a fishing pole and a bass boat, we have tourists outfitted with cameras,” Bottoroff said.

But Grove isn’t just about Grand Lake, our community is growing, Bottorff said.

The population was 6,623 at the 2010 census, an increase of 27.6 percent over the figure of 5,131 recorded in 2000.

Tourism numbers show that over July 4 holiday, Grove’s population swells to around 50,000.

With so many jobs handled remotely, many newcomers to Grove were once tourists that have visited Grove and Grand Lake for summer holidays and now decide to relocate or retire, Bottoroff said.

Grove leaders have tentative plans for a new shopping center that will go in where the Grove Civic Center is located, she said.

“We continue to finalize the details,” Bottoroff said.

Many retirees seek out easy access to indoor and outdoor recreation, from walking trails and water access to museums and theaters. Many desirable retirement destinations also have good proximity to major cities, ripe with arts, culture, and health care resources. But those choice locations carry the key drawback of a high cost of living, often due to pricey housing costs, that will not suit retirees often on fixed incomes. Low crime rates make a difference, as well.

Keep reading to discover the best places to retire in Oklahoma.

#25. Ninnekah

– Population: 1,014

– Median home value: $102,600 (78% own)

– Median rent: $708 (22% rent)

– Median household income: $60,000

#24. Vinita

– Population: 5,423

– Median home value: $79,300 (55% own)

– Median rent: $773 (45% rent)

– Median household income: $37,953

#23. Tulsa

– Population: 402,324

– Median home value: $139,900 (51% own)

– Median rent: $829 (49% rent)

– Median household income: $47,650

#22. Broken Arrow

– Population: 108,496

– Median home value: $166,900 (74% own)

– Median rent: $1,037 (26% rent)

– Median household income: $73,119

#21. Blackwell

– Population: 6,696

– Median home value: $63,800 (69% own)

– Median rent: $773 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $42,371

#20. Krebs

– Population: 2,041

– Median home value: $109,500 (56% own)

– Median rent: $759 (44% rent)

– Median household income: $49,063

#19. New Cordell

– Population: 2,813

– Median home value: $79,800 (65% own)

– Median rent: $644 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $45,227

#18. McCord

– Population: 1,588

– Median home value: $131,800 (87% own)

– Median rent: $600 (13% rent)

– Median household income: $60,625

#17. Davis

– Population: 2,836

– Median home value: $90,100 (54% own)

– Median rent: $686 (46% rent)

– Median household income: $46,774

#16. Guthrie

– Population: 11,376

– Median home value: $125,400 (63% own)

– Median rent: $787 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $41,739

#15. Warr Acres

– Population: 10,180

– Median home value: $117,700 (63% own)

– Median rent: $819 (37% rent)

– Median household income: $48,616

#14. Wewoka

– Population: 3,323

– Median home value: $55,800 (52% own)

– Median rent: $574 (48% rent)

– Median household income: $27,791

#13. Lindsay

– Population: 2,807

– Median home value: $79,500 (64% own)

– Median rent: $715 (36% rent)

– Median household income: $44,235

#12. Sulphur

– Population: 5,023

– Median home value: $114,500 (58% own)

– Median rent: $690 (42% rent)

– Median household income: $44,000

#11. Stigler

– Population: 2,680

– Median home value: $88,100 (54% own)

– Median rent: $632 (46% rent)

– Median household income: $27,525

#10. Bixby

– Population: 26,541

– Median home value: $223,900 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,012 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $83,119

#9. Goldsby

– Population: 2,100

– Median home value: $240,100 (90% own)

– Median rent: $777 (10% rent)

– Median household income: $72,120

#8. Edmond

– Population: 92,009

– Median home value: $240,600 (68% own)

– Median rent: $1,047 (32% rent)

– Median household income: $81,473

#7. Bartlesville

– Population: 36,412

– Median home value: $123,200 (67% own)

– Median rent: $744 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $54,778

#6. Marlow

– Population: 4,489

– Median home value: $101,100 (65% own)

– Median rent: $682 (35% rent)

– Median household income: $42,000

#5. Newcastle

– Population: 9,967

– Median home value: $197,900 (83% own)

– Median rent: $769 (17% rent)

– Median household income: $81,306

#4. Grove

– Population: 6,957

– Median home value: $165,600 (69% own)

– Median rent: $671 (31% rent)

– Median household income: $41,875

#3. Forest Park

– Population: 1,008

– Median home value: $222,700 (86% own)

– Median rent: $1,054 (14% rent)

– Median household income: $73,088

#2. Nichols Hills

– Population: 3,891

– Median home value: $799,900 (93% own)

– Median rent: $1,914 (7% rent)

– Median household income: $186,912

#1. The Village

– Population: 9,452

– Median home value: $136,500 (67% own)

– Median rent: $1,182 (33% rent)

– Median household income: $58,947

You may also like: People who retire comfortably avoid these financial advisor mistakes

Creative Commons