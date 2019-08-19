Grove Public School District construct a long term plan for the future

GROVE, Okla. — Grove Public Schools District is creating a long range plan to help them prepare for the future.

The Continuous Strategic Improvement Initiative will involve the partnership of the community to help the district continue to move forward.

A series of forums are being held with community, businesses, and student representatives to get their input on the plan.

They will then use data from the forums as well as student achievement information and other methods to determine actions they should take.

This includes adding additional facilities on site and extra resources.

To help create the initiative, the district is working alongside the Oklahoma State School Boards Association and the K20 Center of the University of Oklahoma.

Pat Dodson, Grove Public Schools Superintendent, says, “Well, my goals are always to have just a safe school. A safe environment for our kids and where our kids can just do the best they can, and they are going to be career and college ready when they leave our school district.”

In 2020, the plan will be complete and the district will bring it before the Oklahoma State Schools Association to be approved.

A survey is available online to gauge public interest on the initiative until September 6.

If you are interested in providing your feedback, click here.