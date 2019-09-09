Grove Police Department preparing for 2019 Citizens Police Academy

GROVE, Okla. — If you’ve ever thought about what life would be like in a career in law enforcement you could soon get that chance.

The Grove Police Department is gearing up for its 2019 Citizens Police Academy.

It is free and gives residents a chance to learn what officers go through every day.

Those selected will learn how to conduct building searches, traffic stops, and crime scene and criminal investigations.

You must be at least 18 or older to participant in the academy.

The deadline to apply is September 23 at 5 PM.

For more information you can contact the Grove Police Department at 918-786-6121.