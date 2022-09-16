GROVE, Okla. – Grove mayor Ed Trumbull was awarded the Mayor of the Year honor for his leadership in navigating the Grand Lake town through the high waters of a pandemic to national television exposure for its fishing tournaments.

The award was presented to Trumbull at the Oklahoma Municipal League Annual Conference from the Mayors Council of Oklahoma for communities with a population greater than 5,000.

“Mayor Trumbull has shown outstanding leadership and we are pleased to recognize him with this award,” said Mike Fina, Oklahoma Municipal League executive director.

Trumbull has served on the Grove city council since April 2010. During that time, he was elected vice-mayor in 2011 and elected mayor in 2017.

Ed Trumbull and family

“Grove is fortunate and honored to have a man like Ed Trumbull as mayor,” said Debbie Bottoroff. “He’s a man of integrity that cares about issues facing the community’s citizens.”

The mayor takes issues facing the elderly seriously, but also has his pulse on the economic development of Grove and Grand Lake, she said.

“He is always polishing Grand Lake’s crown – that is the city of Grove,” Bottoroff said.

“Ed Trumbull is a fantastic mayor,” said Marty Dyer, council member. “His integrity and unselfish leadership have guided our community for many years.”

Police Chief Mark Morris said his department as well as other city employees are fortunate to have Trumbull as mayor.

The Mayor of the Year award was first established in 1992 recognizing outstanding mayors who have made significant contributions to their community as well as their profession through personal growth and involvement.

Trumbull is an educator who began his teaching career in 1987 and has been with the Grove School District since 1995.

He was named the Shining Star in 2002 and has received many awards and honors including Liberty Teacher of the Year, Grove Middle School Teacher of the Year, Walmart Teacher of the Year, and is a four-time winner of the Masonic Teacher of Today award.

“Ed loved Grove and especially the kids,” said Pat Dobson, Grove Superintendent of Schools. “He is dedicated to Grove and the community.”

“I call him a ‘dark-to-dark’ teacher,” Dobson said. “He’s at school before dawn and leaves school after dark.”

Trumbull has impacted thousands of students over the years through his teaching and devotion to improving students’ lives, said Renae Dozier, Grove School District assistant superintendent.

His positive imprint on students Is everlasting and he carries the same passion over to his position as mayor, she said.