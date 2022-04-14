JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County man accused of raping a child was found competent on Wednesday to stand trial.

Thomas Duane Daniels, 37, of Grove, is charged in Delaware County District Court with two counts of first-degree rape involving an 8-year-old child in 2019.

Daniels, who was diagnosed with moderate intellectual difficulties, was placed in a group home on Sept. 2, 2020, in Sallisaw, according to online court records. He requires 24-hour supervision and he “continues to be at a high risk of reoffending due to his history and his diagnosis,” according to a status report filed on June 16, 2021.

Daniels “is still to be considered dangerous if released into a non-secure environment,” and “not achieved competency to stand trial at this time” and “is not receiving competency training,” the report states.

In October Daniels was ordered to undergo a competency evaluation. The results of that report are sealed, online records show.

Prosecutor David Ball said after the competency hearing, Daniels was taken into custody and bail set at $200,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, Daniels allegedly raped the child in a bathroom at a Grand Lake residence. During the second rape occurrence, Daniels allegedly told the victim after the assault if the child screamed Daniels “would hurt” the victim “or do the same thing” to the victim’s siblings, the affidavit states.