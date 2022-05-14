GROVE, Okla. – A Grove man was injured in a motorcycle crash when he failed to negotiate a curve and overturned several times, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Friday.

Douglas Dainty, 36, was traveling eastbound on Oklahoma Highway 125 driving a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle on Thursday around shortly before 10 p.m. The crash occurred approximately 2.3 miles west of Grove on E 260 Road, the patrol reported.

Dainty, who was not wearing a helmet, was flown by helicopter to Freeman Hospital in Joplin and admitted in serious condition with head and trunk internal injuries.

The condition of Dainty and the cause of the crash are under investigation, the patrol reported.