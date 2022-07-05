GROVE, Okla. — INTEGRIS Health Grove Hospital has been awarded a five-star rating by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

“Only a small percentage of hospitals nationwide receive the overall five-star status, said Jonas Rabel, INTEGRIS Health Grove and Miami Hospitals chief hospital executive in a prepared statement.

Jonas Rabel, INTEGRIS Chief Hospital Executive

This honor is a testament to the dedication of our medical staff and caregivers to deliver quality health care to our community, he said.

“A five-star rating speaks volumes to the quality of care our patients receive,” Rabel said.

The rating is determined by a variety of data reported within five areas of quality, which include mortality, safety of care, timely and effective care, readmissions and patient experience.

There are 48 measures within the five areas of quality that are used to determine a hospital’s overall rating.