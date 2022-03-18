GROVE, Okla. – For almost a quarter of a century, Grand Lakers have turned their attention from their boats to flowers, flooring, and patio furniture during the annual Grove Home and Garden Show.

The year’s center court displays feature R & D Landscaping and Note-Able Outdoor Living.

The Home and Garden show is set for Friday, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Grove Civic Center.

“If you are planning a small project or constructing a new home – this is the place to start,” said Donnie Crain, Grove Area Chamber of Commerce president.

The admission fee is $5 per person per day or $10 for a weekend pass. Children under 16 are admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

There will be performances and demonstrations throughout the event by local musicians, actors, and artists. Additionally, a number of local artists and art-related organizations will have booths in the show.



“The gorgeous displays our vendors build will inspire, amaze and allow those wanting an expert’s touch to find the pros to make the difference,” Crain said.

Visitors can enter to win door prizes and special presentations covering topics ranging from energy efficiency to gardening tips will be part of this year’s show.