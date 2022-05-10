GROVE, Okla. – A longtime Grove educator was chosen for one of the state’s highest honors.

Renae Dozier

Renae Dozier was chosen by the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators as this year’s District 6 Assistant Superintendent/Central Office Administrator of the Year.

Dozier is in her first year as assistant superintendent at Grove Public Schools. She served as Grove High School principal for 14 years prior to her promotion in 2021. She began her teaching career as the school’s Agricultural Education Teacher.

“These leaders support the leadership team, the superintendent, and the district,” said Dr. Pam Deering. “We are excited and proud to recognize these outstanding leaders.”

Deering is the executive director for the Oklahoma Association of School Administrators and Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration.

“Renae Dozier is among the best of Oklahoma administrators,” Deering said.

Assistant superintendents play vital roles in promoting best practices that lead to the highest standards of student achievement, Deering said.

Dozier, a 26-year veteran educator, will be recognized at the Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration Summer Leadership Conference in June.

“Being recognized by my peers, as OASA District 6 Assistant Superintendent/Central Office Administrator of the year is truly an honor,” Dozier said.

Grove schools are stronger and better for our students when we all work together keeping our focus on what is best for students, she said.

“Our schools are under attack all across this nation and we must pull together to focus on this belief, not political agendas,” Dozier said.

“I am thrilled to see Renee Dozier receive this well-deserved award,” said Kristi Wallace, Grove Education Foundation For Excellence president. “She is brilliant, compassionate, loyal, and strong, all attributes that make her an amazing assistant superintendent.”

She has been a dedicated and faithful advocate for our students and educators, she said

Eligible OASA members are nominated and selected by their peers in their district.