Grove economy flourishes despite continuous flooding

GROVE, Okla. — The City of Grove dealt with months of summer flooding, but despite the issue, statistics show growth in the economy in 2019.

Grove Area Chamber of Commerce President Donnie Crain says during mid-May through early July, business was down in the area due to high waters.

He adds the city was fearful business would be down for the entire season, but fortunately when the water receded Grove bounced back even stronger.

In 2019, the hotel-motel tax was up almost 18% from 2018, and the sales tax receipts in Grove showed an almost 2% growth in the past year with a growth of 2.3% since mid-May.

Crain says, “It really pleases me to know what a strong community we have, that we are resilient, because some of the adversity and stuff we faced could have been a bad thing if people hadn’t kept a positive attitude and done all the things right to get us through that troubled period into the later part of the summer that ended up being so successful.”

Crain adds some of the events that kept tourism efforts strong in the city includes the return of the Grand Lake Queen, as well as big fishing tournaments and the Thunder on the Wolf Creek boat races.

He says in 2020 there will be a focus on bringing back some of the big events canceled this year due to the high water.