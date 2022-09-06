TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – Two Grove brothers accused of drug trafficking are charged in Cherokee Nation Criminal Court.

Rusty, 21, and Rowdy Roberts , 20, are charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, two counts of possession of drugs without tax stamp affixed and acquired proceeds of drug activity.

The brothers are accused of distributing fentanyl in the Grove area, according to an arrest affidavit.

Rowdy Roberts

Rusty Roberts

Shanie Roberts

One gun, approximately $6,500 in cash, Xanax, two bags of mushrooms were seized from Ancient Roots, a Grove dispensary, the affidavit states.

Authorities seized 21 weapons and ammunition, fentanyl pills, 1,000 alprazolam pills, multiple bags containing unknown white powder, multiple bags containing mushrooms, digital scales, multiple glass bottles labeled alprazolam, multiple clear capsules containing an unknown substance and approximately $1,200 from the Roberts’ Grove residence.

Rusty admitted to authorities to giving the fentanyl, which he thought was Percocet to a friend in pain, the affidavit states.

The brothers are free on $100,000 bail. They are due back in court on Sept. 20, according to online court records.

Also charged is Drew Marshall Fish, 32, of Grove and Shanie Roberts, 46, mother to Rowdy and Rusty. She is being held in the Delaware County jail on multiple drug complaints, including aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs and conspiracy to traffic and distribute controlled dangerous substances.