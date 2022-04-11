GROVE, Okla. – An Oklahoma World War II veteran relived his glory days Saturday morning when a crew from Grove organized an airplane ride to honor him and his lifelong love of flying.

Joplin Cardiology Specialist Dr. John Swartz and a team from the Grove Civil Air Patrol and the Grove American Legion boarded a Cessna 414 and flew to Shawnee where they picked up 94-year-old LeRoy Siemen of Harrah for a flight.

One of their destinations was Enid’s Woodring Airport where a restored Douglas A-26 Invader, named Lady Liberty, is parked.

Siemen was all grins and smiles occasionally throwing a thumbs-up sign to the flight crew. But the veteran couldn’t take his eyes of the WWII Lady Liberty bomber in one of the airport’s hangars, even counting the number of bombs depicted on the aircraft.

The Douglas A-26 Invader is a twin-engine light bomber built by Douglas Aircraft Company during World War II and is one of the longest-serving bombers in military history.

After touring Lady Liberty, Sieman met several jet pilots and entertained the young pilots with many stories about Pearl Harbor. He also made the rounds of the airport inspecting the military jets and viewing a vintage military helicopter.

From 1945 to 1947, Siemen was part of the Peace Keeping Force HQ TRP 3rd stationed in Germany.

“He can remember the 1940s very well,” said Ann Cargill of her father, who suffers from dementia which affects his short-term memory.

“He loves those little planes, and he loves air shows,” Cargill said.

Sieman earned his pilot license in 1947 and enjoyed flying small planes, she said.



LeRoy Siemen pictures

“When I was very young Dad arranged to take my brother and me up in a small plane,” Cargill said. “I was so scared and didn’t want to look out the window, but Dad came over to me and pointed out the window.”

“He said, ‘Look – see how little everything looks down there,’” Cargill said.

Cargill said her eyes got big and she still senses the awe and joy of being in a small aircraft. Saturday’s flight was Dad’s turn to be excited, she said.

The former soldier is on hospice care with myelodysplasia and the flight was his heart’s desire, Cargill said.

Myelodysplasia is a blood cell disorder.

“This is the last time he’ll ever fly,” said a teary-eyed Cargill. “Soon he’ll take that final flight, but it will be on the wings of an angel. That angel will show Dad all the wonders of the heavens.”

Lee Cathey American Legion Post 178 commander explained it was Chris Siemen that put the plan together.

“Chris was looking to do something for his grandfather – he wanted to get him up in an airplane one more time,” Lee said.

“We worked together,” Cathey said. “It was a joint effort.”

The massive undertaking was the combined effort of the Sons of the American Legion, the American Legion Auxiliary, and American Legion Post 178, he said.

“We just love giving back to the community,” Dr. Swartz said of the trip to Shawnee and Enid.

The Grove Regional Airport donated the fuel and organized the trip.

“Veterans are special for the sacrifices they made when they were young,” said Lisa Jewett, Grove Regional Airport manager.

To be able to help and allow a WWII veteran to accomplish his dream is the least Grove can do as a community, she said.