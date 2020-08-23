Greenfield shooting leaves two injured

Local News

by: Connor Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

DADE COUNTY, Mo. (KOLR) – A shooting in Greenfield has resulted in two people being hospitalized.

Before 2 a.m. Sunday, Dade County Deputies responded to a reported shooting. Upon arrival they located one victim who had been shot multiple times and another who had been assaulted. Neither victims are believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Dade County Sheriff’s Office said they have recovered the weapons believed to have been used in the shooting.

The incident is under current investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories