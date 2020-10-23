Greene CO Homicide Investigation

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing truck following a homicide investigation.

Tuesday afternoon, around 3:35pm, Greene County Deputies were dispatched to the 13,000 block of W. Farm Road 148, for a well-being check.

Deputies arrived 7 minutes later and found a deceased male, later identified as 39 year old Stanley Scott Simon II. Simon’s family has been notified.

Simon’s white, 2004 Chevrolet 3500 Quad Cab Dually is missing from the scene. MO License Plate 9UBL50. The vehicle also has a “Back the Blue” sticker in the back glass.

Anyone with information in regards to Simon’s death or the whereabouts of his vehicle is asked to contact 911, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office or the GCSO Tip Line at 417-829-6230.