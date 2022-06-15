FORT SCOTT, Kans. — Fishing is popular right now in the state of Kansas and will be for the next several months.

This year’s second annual Great Kansas Fishing Derby officially began today.

Over 40 lakes across the state have been stocked, thanks to the work of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and a number of businesses.

Between now and the middle of September, if someone catches a tagged fish, they can remove it and redeem it for a chance at more than $15,000 in prizes.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity to get kids out, families out fishing, and having some good old family fun, especially around Fort Scott. We always see people out using our beautiful Lake For Scott. We encourage folks just to come out and spend a day,” said Jackson Tough, Fort Scott Tourism.

Prizes can be redeemed online through September 15th.

We have the link here.