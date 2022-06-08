GRAND LAKE – The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department continues to search Grand Lake for a missing Bixby man last seen almost two weeks ago, said Justin Alberty, GRDA spokesman on Wednesday.

Troy Young, 48, was last seen leaving Cedar Port Marina in a 24-foot Blue Yellowfin boat at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, May 27.

GRDA recovered Young’s boat the next day near the entrance of Ketchum Cove, approximately 1.5 miles from Cedar Port.

Anyone who may have seen Young’s boat or with any information is asked to call the GRDA Police at 918.256.0911.