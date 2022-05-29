GRAND LAKE (KSNF/KODE) — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is searching Grand Lake for a missing Bixby man, said Justin Alberty, GRDA spokesman on Sunday.

Troy Young, 48, was last seen leaving Cedar Port Marina in a 24-foot Blue Yellowfin boat at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

GRDA recovered Young’s boat near the entrance of Ketchum Cove, approximately 1.5 miles from Cedar Port on Saturday.

The search covers approximately four square miles, across the southern portion of Grand Lake.

GRDA Police are asking any boaters in the area to be mindful of the search efforts and to stay clear of the boats involved.

Anyone who may have seen Young’s boat Friday night or with any information that might prove helpful in the ongoing investigation and search efforts is asked to call the GRDA Police at 918.256.0911.