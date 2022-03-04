WYANDOTTE, Okla. – The truck of a possible drowning victim has been located near a boat ramp in the Twin Bridges State Park, said Justin Alberty, Grand River Dam Authority spokesman on Friday.

Sometime Thursday afternoon, a man was backing a truck with a trailer down the boat ramp at Twin Bridges State Park when both the truck and trailer went into the water and sank about 20 yards from the end of the ramp.

The truck was in about 25-foot of water turned on its side. “We cannot confirm the man’s body is in the truck,” Alberty said.

The man’s identity has not been released, he said.