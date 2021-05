MIAMI, Okla. — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department has identified the male body that was recovered from Tar Creek on Saturday.

GRDA Police have identified the body as Casey Hampton, 24, of Miami.

Hampton was discovered by a citizen that contacted the GRDA Police. The recovery was made just north of the confluence with the Neosho River, near Miami. The body was taken by the medical examiner’s office.

This investigation is ongoing.