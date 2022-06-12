GROVE – A body believed to be that of a Bixby man missing for over two weeks was recovered late Saturday evening, said Justin Alberty, Grand River Dam Authority spokesman.

The body was found along Langley Bluff, about a mile north of Pensacola Dam in about 90-feet of water, he said.

Alberty said while official identification has not been made, the man’s clothing matches the description of Troy Young, 48, who has been missing since May 28.

GRDA Police recovered Young’s boat, a 24-foot blue Yellowfin, near the entrance of Ketchum Cove. Young was last seen in the boat leaving Cedar Port Marina, at approximately 10:30 p.m on May 27.

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.