WYANDOTTE, Okla. – Grand River Dam Authority police recovered the body of an apparent drowning victim Saturday morning near Twin Bridges State Park boat ramp, said Justin Alberty, GRDA spokesman.

“The victim’s body was found in about 27-foot of water,” Alberty said.

http://fourstateshomepage.com/news-local-news/grda-rcovers-truck

His identity has not been released.

GRDA police located the victim’s truck on Friday in about 25-foot of water turned on its side.

Investigators believe sometime Thursday afternoon the victim was backing a truck with a trailer down the boat ramp at Twin Bridges State Park when both the truck and trailer went into the water and sank about 20 yards from the end of the ramp.