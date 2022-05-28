DELAWARE COUNTY – The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department reported a drowning on Saturday in Flint Creek, located in southern Delaware County.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, jumped into the waters to rescue his son, who jumped from the top of Flint Creek Dam, according to GRDA spokesman Justin Alberty.

GRDA Police responded to the scene around 1 p.m.

Both father and son were underwater five to seven minutes before being rescued by other citizens in the area, Alberty said. The son was revived at the scene and the father was taken to the Siloam Springs Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

GRDA Police are currently investigating the incident. Alberty said no other details are available at this time.