GRDA Identify Grand Lake Drowning Victim

OKLAHOMA — The Grand River Dam Authority has identified the body of a woman who drowned in Grand Lake.

According to GRDA, 64-year old, Stacy Merrell of Fairfield Ohio, drowned near the Disney recreation area on Tuesday, August 18th.

Around 1:15 P.M. GRDA police received a call about a possible drowning. vWitnesses say she was swimming with family in the shallow part of the lake when she went under and did not resurface.

GRDA crews conducted a search and recovered the body in 7 feet of water just before 5 P.M.