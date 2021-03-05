Gravette Schools respond to allegations of officials making female student urinate in bucket

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gravette Public Schools respond to allegations of Gravette Middle School officials making a female student urinate in a bucket.

The school district’s response comes after KNWA/FOX24 received an anonymous tip about the incident.

In a statement, the school district explains the Gravette Police Department was conducting a pre-arranged training exercise with K-9 units involved in drug detection at the middle school. They say teachers were instructed to keep students in the classrooms during the exercise for their safety. The statement goes on to say that a female student needed to use the restroom during the exercise.

According to the statement, the teacher asked the school’s office if the child could be allowed leave the classroom to use the restroom. The school says he was told that the students needed to stay in their classrooms. After a private conversation with the female student and another student as a witness, the female student was given a secure, private area and a metal trash can as a portable toilet. The school says neither the teacher nor the students were able to observe the student.

The school says the student’s mother was informed of the situation and that her and the student agreed under the circumstances, the teacher acted in a professional manner. The school believes the teacher treated the student with respect and provided for her needs.