FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A grassfire damages the Fort Smith National Cemetery.

Dozens of headstones are now discolored from the fire on February 9. The cemetery says cleaning the headstones shouldn’t be an issue and will replace any if need be.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“The firefighters were great. They got here very quickly,” said Marshall Murphy, director of Fort Smith and Little Rock National Cemeteries. “They did save the rest of this section and possibly any of it from blowing into the other sections and starting fires there as well.”

The cemetery says they can handle the cleanup right now, but they’ll ask for volunteers if needed.