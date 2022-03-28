CARL JUNCTION, MO. — What started as an open flame used for cooking, quickly turned into a grass fire that spread to a structure.

Just after 5:30 p.m., (3/28) the Carl Junction Fire Department (CJFD) received an initial call for an outside fire.

While responding to 1178 West Eclipse Road, near Lone Elm Road and Zora Street, CJFD crews were alerted that the fire was threatening structures.

Assistant Chief, Andrew Jiles with the Carl Junction Fire Department said when crews arrived, black smoke was seen coming from an outbuilding, while the surrounding grass and brush was on fire.

It didn’t take long for one brush truck to knock out the brush fire, however the fire in the outbuilding required several firefighters to put out.

Because of high winds, Assistant Chief Jiles said that embers from the initial fire started to threaten a house across the street.

Crews were able to work both sides of North Lone Elm Road to extinguish the brush and outbuilding fire, as well as the fire that started from blowing embers.

The home suffered only minimal damage, however the outbuilding was a total loss, said Assistant Chief Jiles.

Approximately one acre of grass and brush was charred.

A section of North Lone Elm Road was closed off by Jasper County Sherriff Deputies, while fire crews from Carl Junction worked the fires on both sides of the road; extinguishing them within an hour of arriving on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

A slideshow of photos from the scene of the late afternoon fire can be seen above.