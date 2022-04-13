CARTHAGE, Mo. — Vision Carthage has been selected for a grant to boost tourism in Downtown.

Carthage was one of 12 cities in Missouri selected for a $5,000 grant in partnership with Missouri Main Street Connection.

Vision Carthage attended a workshop in January and submitted their idea of a “Historic Walking Tour”. This would provide booklets for tourists that highlight the history, and beauty of Downtown Carthage.

The Historic Walking Tour is currently in the research phase, deciding which buildings and sites to include.

“Downtown area is just so beautiful, so charming, you know, it’s so unique. Carthage has a lot of historic architecture, and beautiful buildings, not to mention the Jasper County Courthouse which looks like a castle,” said Abi Almandinger, Executive Director Vision Carthage .

The Historic Walking Tour will be completed by the end of September.