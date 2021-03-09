Grant funds to help SEK communities

SOUTHEAST KANSAS — Multiple counties in Southeast Kansas could soon benefit from more than $800,000.

Where’s all this money coming from?

All this is coming from 10 different grants the Crawford County Health Department will be applying for. But it’s not going to only stay in Crawford County, part of it will be going to help 11 counties throughout Southeast Kansas.

Ann Elliott, Family Resource Center Executive Director, said, “If some of the outlying counties need things, its nice to know they can provide those services.”

At 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Crawford County health officials approached county commissioners with a plan to help take care of the community. Now thanks to a quick approval, over $800,000 could be coming to the Crawford County Health Department.

Teddi Van Kam, Crawford County Health Department Director, said, “Well the grant applications that the commissioners approved that we can submit to KDHE. There are 10 grants that we’ve applied for with the state, some are competitive, some are not.”

The Aid To Local Grants aim to support not just Crawford County, but multiple counties throughout Southeast Kansas. Spanning sources and programs from immunizations and public health to covid-19 infrastructure and daycare licensing.

“They come and do our inspection, and if we do any kind of expansion, they come and check it out,” said Elliott.

“We have the surveyors who are at our office in Crawford County, but they go and survey child care daycares and childcare facilities throughout Crawford, Cherokee, Neosho and Bourbon counties,” said Van Kam.

Not only assisting those in different counties, but families of those in need.

“Some of our families they have a teen mother, teen mom programming if we were to have someone we know that’s a teen mom we refer out, we do referrals to them with some of their programming,” said Elliott.

Making sure communities throughout Southeast Kansas have what they need.

“Some counties aren’t able to provide that for their own, there’s not the man power or the money, so that’s something we can do as an outreach and be helpful,” said Van Kam.

The Aid To Local Grants will now be going to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment where they will be evaluated. Once reviewed the grants will be awarded, and in the event the $800,000 amount changes, the health department will need to re-assess the distributions.